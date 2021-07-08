Video: Entire pub of England fans troll former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho after Euro 2020 win vs Denmark

England fans have a brilliant new chant aimed at former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Take a look at the video clip below of a very rowdy pub celebrating the win over Denmark in yesterday’s Euro 2020-semi final…

JOSE SAID THAT SHAW WAS SHITE pic.twitter.com/L8X80o2zeo — Christopher Grimshaw (@grimstonecowboy) July 7, 2021

Mourinho famously overlooked Luke Shaw and even publicly criticised him during his time as Red Devils boss, but the player is now flourishing for club and country.

Shaw’s superb form at Euro 2020 this summer has been crucial for England as they’ve set up a final clash with Italy for this Sunday.