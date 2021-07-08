Video: Fabrizio Romano confirms a key decision that means Man United can sign star for “crazy” money this summer

There’s always a bargain to be had when a player enters the final 12 months of their contract, so Rennes are now in a situation with Eduardo Camavinga where it’s simply about getting as much as they can for him.

He’s already a first-team regular at the age of 18 and he’s made his debut for a very strong France side, so it’s reasonable to expect that he would go for a lot of money this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke about the interest from Man United and how they could sign him for “crazy” money, but that craziness actually refers to how low the fee would be for someone like him:

He’s not simply a highly rated player who could be great, he’s genuinely being spoken about as a generational talent so it would be reasonable to suggest that he goes for over £100m if he had a few years on the contract and the transfer market hadn’t dipped due to Covid-19.

If United could sign him for £35m then it could be the deal of the summer, but you have to think there will be other sides pushing hard to sign him too.