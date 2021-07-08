(Video) Heartwarming Wembley moment that saw Mason Mount gift shirt to emotional girl

England is into their first final of a major tournament since 1966 and what a feeling it is – but if you’re this little girl, Thursday night felt just that little bit better!

After taking Denmark to extra time, striker Harry Kane came up with the goods and scored the game’s winner.

With this England side now making history, the scenes which ensued at a rocking Wembley were unprecedented.

Footage has emerged which shows midfielder Mason Mount gifting his shirt to a young fan.

Check the heartwarming moment below.

Just when you think #ENG winning couldn’t get any better, you see this video. ?? #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/XSNrLdUSyr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 8, 2021