(Video) Heartwarming Wembley moment that saw Mason Mount gift shirt to emotional girl

Chelsea FC
Posted by

England is into their first final of a major tournament since 1966 and what a feeling it is – but if you’re this little girl, Thursday night felt just that little bit better!

After taking Denmark to extra time, striker Harry Kane came up with the goods and scored the game’s winner.

READ MORE: "Proud to be part of this team" – England players let emotions out on social media after making Euro 2020 final

With this England side now making history, the scenes which ensued at a rocking Wembley were unprecedented.

Footage has emerged which shows midfielder Mason Mount gifting his shirt to a young fan.

Check the heartwarming moment below.

