West Ham fans react to ‘weird’ accusation levelled against Declan Rice after England’s Euros victory

West Ham FC
Posted by

Declan Rice’s performances on the international stage have attracted mixed reviews from fans and publications, with West Ham supporters questioning the Liverpool Echo’s comments in particular, as noted by Hammers News.

The 22-year-old, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League rivals, was criticised by the Merseyside-based outlet following England’s 2-1 Euros victory over Denmark in the European Championship semi-finals.

“Poor again from the West Ham man. Struggled to protect the England defence at times,” Theo Squires wrote, rating the midfielder’s performance as being a 6/10.

“Not the best on the ball but at least won some crucial battles.

“Rather fortunate to be keeping his place ahead of Jordan Henderson.”

With Gareth Southgate’s men having secured passage through to the final, neutrals could be treated to a fascinating tactical battle between the Englishman and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini of Italy.

Despite there being some calls from rival fans to drop the Hammers star for the national side’s first major final since 1966, it’s considered likely that the faith will be kept in the midfield duo of Rice and Kalvin Phillips for the weekend.

Having said that, Jordan Henderson’s final experience could prove too tempting to ignore in the face of such a momentous occasion, though there can be no doubt that West Ham supporters would not take well to the swapping of their star midfielder for the Liverpool skipper.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

