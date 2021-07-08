Newcastle United have reportedly asked Watford about a potential £12million transfer deal for midfielder Will Hughes this summer.

The 26-year-old played a part in getting Watford promoted from the Championship to the Premier League last season, but it remains to be seen who he’ll end up representing in the top flight next term.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle are admirers of his and have already approached Watford about a possible deal, which would cost in the region of £12m.

This could be smart business by the Magpies, who would be landing themselves something of an underrated creative talent.

Hughes shone as a youngster at Derby County, drawing comparisons to Xavi and Andres Iniesta, and though he hasn’t really fulfilled the potential that he showed in those early days, he remains a fine passer of the ball who could add something to Steve Bruce’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get this deal done, with Aston Villa and Fulham also thought to be interested in him.