Mikel Arteta falling out with his players is starting to become something of a recurring theme at Arsenal.

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil were outcasts in the 2020/21 campaign after getting on the wrong side of the Spaniard.

However, he needs to ensure that results improve if he wants to continue to wield that kind of power at the Emirates Stadium.

If the Gunners don’t hit the ground running at the start of the 2021/22 season, questions will again be asked as to Arteta’s suitability in the role.

He’ll need to ensure he has a settled squad before the first match of the season, and his pre-season preparations won’t be helped by the fact that Hector Bellerin has now requested a transfer.

According to Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Mirror, after falling out of favour under the Spaniard, Bellerin wants a transfer to Inter if the Serie A giants can come up with a suitable financial package to suit all parties.