New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is keen to keep hold of forward Lorenzo Insigne amid links with Arsenal.

Insigne is out of contract next summer, meaning Napoli are caught in that classic situation of having to sell the forward if he does not agree a new contract to avoid losing him for free next year.

And that means clubs are already beginning to circle with II Mattino claiming Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing the 30-year-old who is impressing at Euro 2020.

But the Gunners’ hopes may have been dealt a blow after new Napoli boss Spalleti revealed how he has already been in touch with Insigne in a bid to convince him to stay.

“I speak well of Insigne, I spoke to him on the phone (and) congratulated him after a goal scored in the national team,” he said, as cited by football.london.

“I told him I would like to take this journey with him by my side.”

AreaNapoli say Napoli wants around £70,000 per week to sign a new contract and remain in Naples, but it’s unclear whether the Serie A club will commit to that wage.

If they don’t Arsenal may get their opportunity, but it seems Spalletti is keen to keep the winger and he is already doing what he can to convince him to stay.