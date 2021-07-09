Arsenal may have dodged a bullet after European legend turned down an astonishing contract worth £15m a season

There’s no doubt that some of the transfer rumours surrounding Arsenal have been a bit scattergun this summer, but most of them are good news for the fans.

They are going through an obvious rebuilding phase so that means they need to target talented players in their early to mid-twenties, while they should also be available for reasonable fees with the potential to become stars who can be sold for big profits.

What they desperately need to leave behind is the era of giving ridiculous contracts to players who are past their best, so this report from Goal has to worry a few fans.

It’s something that can’t happen because he’s signed for PSG, but it’s claimed that Arsenal offered Sergio Ramos a two-year contract worth £15m a season, so you really have to fear that lessons haven’t been learned if that’s even close to being true.

They’ve killed themselves for years by giving huge money to guys like Willian or Ozil who don’t do enough to deserve it on the pitch, while it’s also fair to say that the defence isn’t a big problem just now.

Arsenal conceded the third-fewest goals in the Premier League last season and they have plenty of talent and experience in there, so logic says they give William Saliba a chance to develop rather than wasting money on an injury-prone player who isn’t good enough on his own to turn the club around.

It’s said that Ramos turned down Arsenal due to the lack of UCL football, but this Is probably a good thing.