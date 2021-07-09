Arsenal are said to have offered Sergio Ramos a bumper contract before he penned a deal with Pari Saint-Germain.

Ramos did not have to wait long to find his next club, signing for PSG just eight days after officially leaving Real Madrid having won everything in the Spanish capital.

PSG were installed as instant favourites to snap up Ramos and they did just that with the free transfer confirmed on Thursday following contract talks throughout the week.

Ramos had previously admitted he tried to stay at Real Madrid, accepting the one-year offer, but he left it ‘too late’ and was shown the door.

He now heads to Ligue 1, but it could have been different with Goal claiming Arsenal made an ambitious offer to land the veteran centre-back before he decided to make the switch to Parc des Princes.

According to the report, Arsenal offered £15million to land Ramos, that’s £288,460-per-week, and that’s said to be the rough figure behind his PSG contract, which is set to last two years.

Arsenal’s offer was reportedly one of the highest, but Ramos was set on joining PSG, still keen to win trophies.

He said upon signing in a tweet: “The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez.”