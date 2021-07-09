Arsenal are said to have upped their offer for Ben White amid reports their transfer bid could be hijacked.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brighton centre-back all summer, but their offer was said to have been short of Brighton’s valuation, according to Football Insider.

That led to reports they could be hijacked in their bid to land White, but they are already working on a plan to avoid that fate, according to the most recent reports.

MORE: Arsenal dealt blow over Lorenzo Insigne

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal have now added to their initial bid, upping it from £45million plus £5million in add-ons to £48million with £6million in add-ons, taking the total value of the bid to £54million.

That is a bold move from the Gunners who are hoping to stave off any interest from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, who are credited with an interest by the Express.

White is currently away with England at Euro 2020, and any deal is unlikely to be done until after Sunday’s final, at the earliest.

Though, the centre-back is also expected to take some time off on holiday ahead of pre-season after international duty has concluded.

White is under contract for another three years, and with plenty of interest in him, Brighton are in a strong position to negotiate this summer.