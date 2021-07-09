By and large, England have had a terrific European Championship.

With Italy waiting in the wings to dampen the party spirit that’s developed over the past few weeks, the Three Lions can look back on a job well done to date.

An incredible free-kick from Denmark aside, the defence have been rock solid, and the strikers have come into their own after a tepid start.

However, it’s the unsung midfielders that probably deserve the most credit.

Players like West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips have been absolutely outstanding throughout the entire tournament.

So much so, that former England international, turned TV pundit, Ashley Cole, was forced into an apology live on air because of what he’d said about Phillips’ passing ability pre-tournament.

“I’ll say it live on air, I had to get Kalvin Phillips here and say to him, ‘you know what… big respect,'” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“I think he’s been tremendous in this tournament, he’s been so solid and integral in this England team.

“For me that was my little, ‘sorry’.”

Cole was part of the supposed English golden era who never quite lived up to their billing.

If Phillips continues in the same vain at Wembley on Sunday, there’s every reason to expect that he might just get his hands on the winners medal that Cole never could.