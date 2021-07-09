Barcelona look to raise €15m as Euro 2020 star attracts interest after an impressive showing

We all know that Martin Braithwaite wouldn’t be anywhere close to being a Barcelona player under normal circumstances, but he’ll always try hard and he’s certainly not let anyone down since making that move.

Unfortunately, he was linked with an exit almost immediately after arriving, but it was always going to be interesting to see if his impressive showing with Denmark would lead to further chances as the Nou Camp.

Ultimately it doesn’t look like that will be the case, but a report from L’Esportiu has suggested that he’s attracting a lot of interest as a result of those performances in the tournament.

They go on to explain that Barca are desperately trying to raise some funds just now so most of their players will be expendable, but the Danish striker could now attract a bid of around €15m so it would be a reasonable amount to bring in.

They also say that there have been multiple enquiries but nobody has made a bid yet, but with Barca’s financial situation being very public then it’s likely that any interested clubs will look to low-ball them to begin with.