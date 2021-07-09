With Nuno Espirito Santo still getting his feet under the table at Tottenham, pre-season will shortly begin and give the Portuguese a decent look at what players he has at his disposal.

It isn’t clear how deeply sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has delved into the transfer market, suffice to say that a handful of high-quality exponents are imminently required.

Particularly if the club want to try and hang on to Harry Kane, who’s future will become much clearer after the Euros.

One player that remains of interest to them is Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, and according to Corriere di Bologna, cited by Sport Witness, the negotiations are ‘coming to a close.’

The report states that Bologna want €25m for the player with €20m fixed, whilst the north Londoners have bid €19m + bonuses taking the deal to a total to €22-23m

Given that they’re not too far apart in valuation terms, the deal could be done before the players return for pre-season.