CONMEBOL wants audience ahead of Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil

For the entire tournament, the Copa America has been played without an audience. However, CONMEBOL wants to change that by allowing an audience into the final between Argentina and Brazil.

AS confirms that the governing body of South American football doesn’t want to miss an opportunity of having Brazil vs. Argentina, Neymar vs. Messi at the Maracanã Stadium with no audience in the stands.

CONMEBOL would like to see a crowd of 10-percent at the stadium for this matchup. Nonetheless, nothing is set to occur now, but these next few hours will see whether there will be an audience of at least the player’s relatives in the stadium.

During the Copa Libertadores final, COMEBOL had some supporters in attendance at the Santos FC vs. Palmeiras fixture held at the Maracanã.

It will be interesting to see whether the organization will do the same for its national tournament and have fans in attendance for this highly anticipated matchup.