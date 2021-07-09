As clubs begin to welcome their players back for pre-season from next week, thoughts will turn to the transfer market.
There are only five weeks until the start of the 2021/22 campaign, and no manager will want to begin the Premier League season with doubts about the depth of their squad and whether any other players might be recruited.
To that end, it’s being reported that both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are on the trail of a highly-rated West Bromwich Albion defender, who is potentially available for as little as £3m.
At that price, a real tug-of-war could develop between Steve Bruce and Patrick Vieira over who eventually gets the services of Kyle Bartley.
According to The Telegraph, Bartley, 30, who only signed a new contract with the Baggies a few months ago, could be available for a small fee now, rather than West Brom losing him for nothing when his short-term contract runs out in the summer of 2022.