Done Deal: Man United starlet heads out on a potential make-or-break loan

Simply getting into the first team is a huge step for a young talent, but actually managing to have an impact on games and staying there is a whole different thing.

Tahith Chong has been around Man United’s first team for a few years and he’s still talked about as a potential star of the future, but he does turn 22 next season so he needs to start pushing into the side soon.

He had a couple of loan spells last season with Werder Bremen and Club Brugge where he impressed at time but didn’t do enough to attract a lot of attention, so this looks like a very interesting move for him:

?? Welkom, @TahithC! The attacker has joined #BCFC on a season-long loan from Manchester United. Powered by @_FarleyandJones. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 9, 2021

He’ll be playing at level where he’ll expect to start every game, but Birmingham City are a huge club where the fans have expectations of pushing for promotion again so this could be the making of him.

It’s worth pointing out that Jesse Lingard finally started to gain attention with a loan spell at Birmingham years ago and something similar could happen for Chong, but if it doesn’t work out then it’s hard to see him having a future at Man United after that.