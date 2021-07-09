There already appears to be a hell of a lot riding on whether England can defeat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Thus far, everything has fallen in favour of the hosts of the tournament, not least because they’ve played most of their games at Wembley Stadium with the crowds getting larger and larger as they’ve progressed through the tournament.

The players might already feel the weight of a nation resting on their shoulders, but to their credit, they’ve accomplished everything that they’ve set out to do to this point.

With just one more hurdle left, Gareth Southgate and his side are within touching distance of a first major trophy since the Three Lions lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966.

It’s also come to light that there’s another major incentive for an England victory.

According to The Sun, government ministers will not rule out having an extra Bank Holiday in August in order to celebrate, though they are apparently cautious at this stage of being too complacent.

After all, what could possibly go wrong…