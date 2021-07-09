The England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final really was a match to savour in the end.

Seeing the Three Lions go behind to the Danes and having to dig themselves out of a hole to earn a place in their first final since 1966 sent the nation into rapture.

Scenes of celebration were captured up and down the country as supporters that weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket for the match at Wembley Stadium, tuned in on TV.

Had you been immune to the footballing festivities, the streets would’ve been deserted before full-time.

That’s because, according to the Daily Star, the TV viewing figures for the match broke the all-time record for a peak audience watching a game.

Unbelievably, there were 27.6 million people that watched Wednesday night’s game in the hope of seeing Gareth Southgate’s side qualify for Sunday’s final against Italy.

Given that they did just that, we can expect a new viewing record in due course.