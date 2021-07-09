Great news for Arsenal as two exciting youngsters set to sign new contracts

Arsenal found out last year with Folarin Balogun that teams will do all they can to snap up young talents who become available, so it’s important to sign their best young players to long-term contracts.

Mikel Arteta did show last season that he will play the youngsters if they’re good enough, although that may change next season as there’s a feeling that a poor start will put him under some serious pressure for his job.

It means the best players in the youth setup may have to go out on loan next season, and it will be interesting to see what the club have planned for this duo:

Exclusive: Kido Taylor-Hart is set to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal. Great news for #AFC as they sign up one of their top young talents. Arthur Okonkwo also signing a new deal shortly. pic.twitter.com/OElLoNB9NO — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 8, 2021

Kido Taylor-Hart is one of their more promising youngsters just now as an exciting winger who can play on either wing, while he excelled for the U18s and at U23 level last year so he could be ready for a loan spell in the Championship or League One.

Arthur Okonkwo will certainly need to go out on loan for senior experience as young goalkeepers rarely get a chance to play at this kind of level, but he was also impressive for the U23s last year so he’s another potential star of the future.

It may take a few years to see them in the first team, but this looks like a smart piece of business to get them tied up.