“He’s not a major player” Belgium star throws major shade at Man United striker after he missed out on Euro 2020

Manchester United FC
Every country has at least one player who will miss out on a major tournament as injuries and a general loss of form strike at the worst time in the lead-up to the tournament.

In fairness the French national team is already stacked with talent and the return of Karim Benzema made it harder for any forwards to get in, but Anthony Martial would’ve been hopeful of making the team this summer.

Last season was one of his worst as a professional player so he can’t really have any complaints about missing out, but he should have an issue with these comments that have emerged from Belgium star Thibaut Courtois:

There’s certainly an argument to be had over whether or not he should be classed as a “major player”, but it’s some serious shade to be throwing at someone like Martial who is a high-profile player for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Do you agree with Courtois’ assessment?

