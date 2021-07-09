Jose Mourinho looks to sign one of his old favourites from Chelsea for Roma

Jose Mourinho usually signs at least one former player wherever he goes, but it doesn’t like it it’s going to be Nemanja Matic this time.

A report from Football Italia has indicated that Jose is looking to sign Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea this summer, but it could turn into a permanent deal with an option to buy included.

Mourinho signed Zouma during his second spell and he looked like he would become the future of his defence, but they both suffered dips at Stamford Bridge and it ended with Mourinho being sacked for a second time.

Zouma has found himself in and out of the side since then and he did play fairly regularly last year, but he never felt like an absolute first choice under Thomas Tuchel so it wouldn’t be a total surprise if he does leave.

It’s suggested there was interest from Wolves but the defender wasn’t interested in that move, while Everton and Spurs are mentioned but it’s hard to see Chelsea doing business with their London rivals.

Chelsea did also sell Fikayo Tomori this summer so a replacement will likely be needed for the Frenchman, but this is a move that could suit him if Chelsea can’t guarantee a starting role next season.