Juan Mata has revealed he turned down interest from other clubs to remain with Manchester United.

The veteran midfielder penned a one-year contract extension with United ahead of becoming a free agent this summer when his future was particularly uncertain.

Mata did not feature regularly last season, spending much of the season back in Spain due to his mother’s illness, and she sadly later passed away.

Having been given time off to be with his mother, Mata returned to United and featured in the back-end of the season, coming off the bench to score a penalty in the ill-fated Europa League final.

But despite his lack of action last season, United have placed their trust in Mata and handed him a new contract, and the Spaniard himself was keen to continue despite offers elsewhere in order to leave on the right note following a difficult year.

“No, to be honest, you have to think about it,” he told the official Manchester United website.

“Of course, because I was a free agent at the end of my contract and, as is normal in the football world, you receive some calls from different clubs and think about maybe potential new stages in your career but, on the other hand, the feeling of being at this club and especially because of how last season went, probably the most difficult season in my life, it didn’t feel natural to me to leave that way.

“Of course, also I’m staying because I still believe I can give so much to the team and I think the club believes the same.

“I’m very, very hopeful and excited to still win trophies here. It’s very special to be a player at this club and it’s even more special to win trophies and that’s why I’m here and all the players are here.”