New Leeds United signing Junior Firpo says he has taken a ‘risk’ by joining the club over many other options this summer.

The full-back joined Leeds on a €15million transfer from Barcelona, leaving Camp Nou after two years following his move from Real Betis, which did not prove overly succesful.

Firpo played a bit-part role behind Jordi Alba during his time at Barcelona, and that caused him to decide he wanted to move on from the club this summer.

MORE: Phillips pulls off one of the best passes of Euro 2020

Amid a financial crisis, Barca were all too willing to agree to an exit, and it seems Firpo was a man in demand with ‘so many teams’ expressing an interest.

But Leeds got the deal over the line, and while Firpo does see the move to Elland Road as more of a ‘risk’ he was always clear on the club he wanted to join.

“All the people know we had a lot of clubs interested in me, but when I talk with Victor he explained to me the project they wanted,” he told LiveNow.

“In this moment I felt something with this club and saw many videos on YouTube, full stadium and I feel these fans will be really, really good for me and all the club.

“I take this decision to be here, maybe it can possibly be a bit of a risk, but I will take the risk. I want to be here and we will do a nice season.”

Speaking about the decision to join Leeds over others, the full-back added: “At the moment when Victor explained to me the project I really feel something and you can ask my wife, there is so many teams, but I said, since day one, Victor speak with me and I feel this club will be really, really special for us.”