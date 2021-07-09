Menu

Jurgen Klopp has already made his stance on possible Philippe Coutinho return clear

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp is having none of Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona look to make a quick buck from the Brazilian midfielder.

Barcelona are in dire straits, financially, needing to shift around €175million to be able to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract, currently well over the La Liga salary cap.

With that in mind, they are looking to reduce their wages by selling high earners, and one of those players could be Coutinho, the midfielder struggling since his more than £100million move from Liverpool in 2018.

MORE: Leicester one of three sides considering Coutinho move

And Liverpool would be the perfect option, as far as the Catalan giants are concerned, because they are still paying instalments for the midfielder’s transfer.

But the move simply is not going to happen, according to Sport, who claim Liverpool boss Klopp has ‘closed the door’ on a Coutinho return, refusing the entertain the idea.

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
Raphael Varane makes a final decision on his future with Manchester United waiting in the wings
Arsenal offered Sergio Ramos huge contract before his Paris Saint-Germain switch
Liverpool tell Wolves how much they will pay for Adama Traore but there is a problem

The Brazilian’s departure from Anfield was a messy one, involving a transfer request, and it’s no surprise Klopp does not want him back now that things have not panned out at Camp Nou.

A number of other clubs have been linked with a move but it remains to be seen whether Barca can shift Coutinho, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up last season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Philippe Coutinho

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.