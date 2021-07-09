Jurgen Klopp is having none of Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona look to make a quick buck from the Brazilian midfielder.

Barcelona are in dire straits, financially, needing to shift around €175million to be able to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract, currently well over the La Liga salary cap.

With that in mind, they are looking to reduce their wages by selling high earners, and one of those players could be Coutinho, the midfielder struggling since his more than £100million move from Liverpool in 2018.

And Liverpool would be the perfect option, as far as the Catalan giants are concerned, because they are still paying instalments for the midfielder’s transfer.

But the move simply is not going to happen, according to Sport, who claim Liverpool boss Klopp has ‘closed the door’ on a Coutinho return, refusing the entertain the idea.

The Brazilian’s departure from Anfield was a messy one, involving a transfer request, and it’s no surprise Klopp does not want him back now that things have not panned out at Camp Nou.

A number of other clubs have been linked with a move but it remains to be seen whether Barca can shift Coutinho, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up last season.