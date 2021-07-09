Kasper Schmeichel has spoken about that laser pointer that was shone in his eyes during England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

Just before Harry Kane struck his penalty, which was impressively saved by Schmeichel only to be scored on the rebound, a laser pointer was spotted reflecting off the Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper’s face.

That led to claims the penalty should not have been taken when it was, but Schmeichel has said it did not impact his performance during the penalty.

Though, he has said he complained to the referee about it during the second half, and that explains the strange moment when the cameras showed referee Danny Makkelie marching over to the UEFA delegate on the touchline to pass on a message.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Schmeichel said: “Yes, I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side.

“But I experienced it in the second half. I told the referee and he went to say something to the other officials.”

It has since been confirmed that UEFA have opened disciplinary action against England over the laser pointer, as well as the lighting of fireworks and the booing of the Denmark anthem.

If charges are brought following the investigation, the FA will likely face a fine for those issues.