Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick admits he’d love to see Kasper Schmeichel sign for his old club, though he doesn’t think it will happen.

The Leicester City goalkeeper had a superb tournament for Denmark at Euro 2020, including making some fantastic saves in the semi-final defeat against England.

As a United man, Chadwick knows all about the legendary status of Schmeichel’s father at Old Trafford, and he admits he thinks it would be special to see his son play for the club as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a bit of a headache in goal for next season after David de Gea’s loss of form, though youngster Dean Henderson perhaps doesn’t look ready to take over as number one just yet.

Schmeichel could therefore be an ideal signing, but Chadwick feels that, as much as he’d like it to happen, he thinks it would probably be unrealistic for the moment.

Responding to questions about Schmeichel’s form at Euro 2020 and a possible move to Man Utd, Chadwick told CaughtOffside: “Well his dad was probably the best goalkeeper the club’s ever seen! I’d love to see him at United.

“Watching the game last night, I was so relieved when Harry Kane scored the rebound because I just felt if the game went to penalties you’d expect Schmeichel to save them.

“He’s been on such a journey, going out on loan to lower league clubs, but he’s at the pinnacle of his career now. He’s certainly in the top five goalkeepers in the world. That save from Harry Maguire’s header was Gordon Banks-esque, he’s really on top of his game.

“I can’t imagine United signing him at the moment because it would add another problem in terms of who would be the number one, though I think it would be a wonderful sight for Man United fans to see that no.1 Schmeichel shirt back at Old Trafford.

“Personally I’d love to see him play for the club, but we have two top ‘keepers already.”

Another stand-out performer for Chadwick at this summer’s Euros was Spain wonderkid Pedri.

The 18-year-old has already become a first-team regular at Barcelona, but he’s shown the rest of the world what he can do on the big stage with some silky performances in Spain’s midfield this summer.

“For me the one that’s stood out is the 18-year-old playing for Spain, Pedri,” Chadwick said.

“I think he’s been the stand-out player that I didn’t know too much about before the tournament. The way he gets on the ball, the amount of ground he covers, he’s certainly the best player I’ve seen at the tournament so far, and to go and do it at that age as well against some strong teams really stands out.

“He’s a top, top young player.”