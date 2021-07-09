Liverpool defender has no plans to leave despite chances of first-team football looking very slim

Every year we see at least one transfer that catches everyone by surprise, and that appeared to be Ben Davies leaving Preston for Liverpool last winter.

Davies had impressed in the Championship but it was such a big step up, while he couldn’t find his way into the team despite the ridiculous amount of injuries that Jurgen Klopp was trying to deal with.

This year will see the return of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez as well as the addition of Ibrahima Konate, so you have to think he has little to no chance of actually playing.

Despite that, a report from The Mirror has indicated that he doesn’t have any plans to leave, so any interest from Bournemouth or Celtic isn’t going anywhere just now.

The links to Celtic have been around for a while but they do have a new manager so it’s not clear if that interest is still there, but it sounds like he was struggling with injuries and he’s backing himself to get into the team next season because he’s fully fit.

It would be impressive if he manages it, but you have to think for the sake of his career he should seriously consider any offers that come his way.