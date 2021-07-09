Barely a few hours will have passed after the end of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy before pre-season training will begin at Liverpool.

Those players that haven’t been involved at the European Championship will have already had their rest, and so Jurgen Klopp will have them back at it from Monday morning.

Supporters will surely be delighted by the addition of Virgil van Dijk, who missed the majority of the 2020/21 campaign after a collision with Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

However, his inclusion isn’t anywhere close to being the most surprising.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, Loris Karius is back in contention for a place in the first-team squad after his loan deal with Union Berlin came to an end.

Full squad list reporting for pre-season as follows: James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley