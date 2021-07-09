Menu

Liverpool report for pre-season the day after Euro 2020 final and with one hugely surprising addition

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barely a few hours will have passed after the end of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy before pre-season training will begin at Liverpool.

Those players that haven’t been involved at the European Championship will have already had their rest, and so Jurgen Klopp will have them back at it from Monday morning.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to sign two Championship stars

Supporters will surely be delighted by the addition of Virgil van Dijk, who missed the majority of the 2020/21 campaign after a collision with Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

Virgil van Dijk is back for Liverpool’s 2021/22 pre-season

However, his inclusion isn’t anywhere close to being the most surprising.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, Loris Karius is back in contention for a place in the first-team squad after his loan deal with Union Berlin came to an end.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I did not see a reason’ – Jose Mourinho criticises Gareth Southgate over decision during England vs Denmark
Video: ‘Fearless’ – Trevor Sinclair names the England star that has to start Euro 2020 final
Juan Mata reveals why he stayed at Manchester United despite offers to leave this summer

Full squad list reporting for pre-season as follows: James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

More Stories Adrian Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ben Davies Ben Woodburn billy koumetio Caoimhin Kelleher Conor Bradley Curtis Jones Divock Origi Harvey Davies Harvey Elliott Ibrahima Konate Jake Cain James Milner Joe Gomez Joel Matip Jordan Pickford Jurgen Klopp Kaide Gordon Kostas Tsimikas Leighton Clarkson Loris Karius Marcelo Pitaluga Marko Grujic Mateusz Musialowski Mohamed Salah Naby Keita Nat Phillips Owen Beck Rhys Williams Sadio Mane Taiwo Awoniyi Takumi Minamino Trent Alexander-Arnold Tyler Morton Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.