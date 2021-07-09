Liverpool have reportedly told Wolverhampton Wanderers what they will pay for Adama Traore this summer.

Traore appears to be in demand this summer with both Liverpool and Chelsea interested in a move for the rapid wide man, according to the Telegraph.

Wolves have been trying to tie the Spain international down to a new contract for as long as 12 months, according to Birmingham Mail, but they have not made any significant progress.

According to the same report, Wolves are not likely to allow Traore’s contract run down any further, meaning he could yet be sold this summer amid plenty of interest.

Liverpool are one of the teams said to be considering a move, and according to Football Insider, they have told Wolves they will pay up to £25million to get the deal done this summer.

Though, that may not be good news for Reds fans with the same report claiming Wolves value Traore as much as £50million and that a deal is not close because of the difference in valuations.

The difference in valuations may see Traore stay put, but Liverpool are unlikely to be outspent by Chelsea given they too are unlikely to come anywhere close to the £50million.

Traore is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt and last season’s efforts did not match those of the previous campaign, not to mention the fact he only has two years remaining on his current deal.