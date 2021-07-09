“Miss u” – Prospects of a return to Newcastle grow for star as his bromance with Saint-Maximin grows on social media

There was definitely a time where tapping-up was a big deal and it was taken seriously, but it’s impossible to police these days due to technology so it’s just a free-for-all with agents meeting clubs and players openly trying to convince friends to join the club on social media.

That might not be a bad thing for Newcastle fans when it comes to Joe Willock, and it appears the bromance with Allan Saint-Maximin continues to grow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allan SAINT-MAXIMIN (@st_maximin)

Joe Willock then got involved with the comments, and there’s a clear pining for each other that could be solved if the Arsenal man returns to Newcastle next season:

It doesn’t look like Willock is going to be a key player for The Gunners next season so there should still be some hope of this happening.