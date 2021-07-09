With two days still to go until the biggest football match for the England national team in 55 years takes place, the country is already at fever pitch.

It will take a monumental effort from the Three Lions to beat an Italian team that have looked every inch the favourites since their first match of the tournament.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to sign two Championship stars

However, with the majority of the expected 65,000 crowd at Wembley supporting the hosts, and the whole country behind them, England expects.

Gareth Southgate will have been tasked with bringing the players back down to earth after their epic semi-final victory over Denmark, with the squad now potentially 90 minutes away from their first major tournament victory since the days of Moore, Hurst and Peters in 1966.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Arsenal transfer target ‘highly’ amid reduced price tag Keith Hackett column: Raheem Sterling went to ground far too easily and England shouldn’t have been given a penalty in Euro 2020 semi-final Photo: Neymar criticizes Brazilians rooting for Argentina in the Copa America final

Aside from their footballing talents, one thing that has marked this group out as special is their social awareness and responsibility.

It’s perhaps no surprise then, to find out that, should England beat Italy on Sunday, an expected £9.5m bonus windfall due to the players, will be donated to the NHS, according to The Sun.