At just 18 years of age, Barcelona star, Pedri, has been one of the standout players at the summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Against Italy, for example, he completed 100 percent of his passes during 90 minutes – an astonishing total in such a high-profile, high intensity game.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to sign two Championship stars

He was so good in fact, that he kept Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines, and it’s the Reds that could be about to take advantage of a looming contract impasse at Barca.

Though Barcelona will resist all attempts to prise him away from the Camp Nou, their financial situation may dictate that they will have to sell.

ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent, Sam Marsden, certainly thinks it’s a possibility, with Liverpool in the shake up for Pedri’s services should he become available.

“I don’t think [possible Liverpool interest in Pedri] is a worry for Barcelona, just because of the pull that Barcelona has,” he said on a special edition of the Liverpool ECHO’s Blood Red podcast, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“But I don’t think [losing one of their top young talents] would be completely out of the question.

“The three that are special – Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba – are all in negotiations with new contracts but it is a strange situation.

18 year old Pedri misplaced a pass in the extra time dropping his passing accuracy from 100 percent to 99 percent . ? — Abrar (@peerzadaabrar_) July 6, 2021

“There is not complete clarity over Ansu – who is now represented by Jorge Mendes – or Pedri’s contracts, so in theory, both of their contracts expire next summer, in 2022.

“They were announced last summer with an option of two years, but the message coming from each side is a bit different, so I’m not sure whether Barcelona can exercise the options unilaterally, or if the players can veto them, so there are some complications there.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Everything is fine’ – Laporta not worried in delay to renew Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona Junior Firpo reveals the truth behind his Barcelona exit after taking a ‘risk’ to join Leeds United These fans are clamouring for a knighthood for Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane if England win Euro 2020

Pedri enjoyed an incredible debut campaign for the Catalans and has rightly been compared to Andres Iniesta.

To lose such a talent so early in what is expected to be a blossoming career, would be a disaster for Joan Laporta and his board.