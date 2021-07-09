Photo: Everton release swanky new Hummel kit in time for the 2021/22 Premier League season

Ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Everton have released a new Hummel kit, and it’s sure to be a hit with their supporters.

Last season’s effort was, apparently, the fastest-selling kit in the Toffees’ history, and the club have attempted to go one better with what has been called a ‘dazzle effect.’

According to the Liverpool ECHO, that is inspired by the role of the city of Liverpool and its docks in painting naval ships with the inventive and bold livery during the First World War.

There is a yellow and white trim on the collar as well as on the shorts with Hummel’s well-known chevron design to be found on the shoulders.

Everton Women will also have their own version of the shirt which will go on sale alongside the men’s version in a first for the club.