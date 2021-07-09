Menu

Photo: Newcastle go grape with an interesting take on their 2021/22 away shirt

Newcastle United FC
Just days before the official launch, Newcastle United’s new 2021/22 kits have been leaked on social media.

New manufacturers, Castore, have gone with a reasonably traditional home shirt, though it looks incredibly similar to the shirt from two seasons ago, just with a different collar.

The away is where things get a little interesting.

The diagonal stripes are certainly a departure from the norm, as is the colour which can only be described as grape.

How will the locals react…?

