Just days before the official launch, Newcastle United’s new 2021/22 kits have been leaked on social media.
New manufacturers, Castore, have gone with a reasonably traditional home shirt, though it looks incredibly similar to the shirt from two seasons ago, just with a different collar.
The away is where things get a little interesting.
The diagonal stripes are certainly a departure from the norm, as is the colour which can only be described as grape.
How will the locals react…?
What do we think then? #NUFC pic.twitter.com/SMPas6MjAL
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) July 9, 2021