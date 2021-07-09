Menu

Photo: Neymar criticizes Brazilians rooting for Argentina in the Copa America final

Copa America
Ahead of the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina, Neymar Jr. used Instagram to criticize Brazilians who will be rooting against the Seleção.

“I am “a Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love”. My dream was always to be on the Brazilian team and to hear the fans singing. I have never supported or will support if Brazil is competing for anything, whatever the sport, modeling contest, Oscar… If there’s Brazil, I’m Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently? Ok, I’ll respect, but go to …,” Neymar wrote with TNT Sports relaying the comments.

Brazil wants to repeat as the Copa America champions following their 2019 victory as Neymar wants to win his first major international trophy with his national team.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Lionel Messi is eager to secure his first international trophy for Argentina, which is the only major blemish in his career.

