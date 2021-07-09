Menu

Potential excitement at Leeds United over transfer links with mystery player

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Realistically the fans know about most transfers long before they actually happen these days, so it’s always exciting when someone a bit mysterious joins the club.

It looks like there could be some interesting news in story for Leeds United fans, with a report from This is Futbol looking at a link with a new midfielder.

Those rumours originated from this link appearing on Twitter, and it appears some of the fans are interested to see what’s going to happen here:

It’s even more interesting when you consider that it’s Leeds, because they’ve seen success by signing established names and also some lesser-known talents in recent years, so it really could be anyone.

The suggestion is that talks have taken place and this is believed to be a “top target” so you would expect something high profile here, and it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.