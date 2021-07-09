It always pays to have friends in high places… doesn’t it? Or at least that’s the common belief.

Not that it’s worked for Conor McGregor.

The UFC fighter is getting ready for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas and has been up to his usual tricks.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to sign Championship pair

The trash talking isn’t really fooling anyone anymore, given that McGregor is no longer the go to fighter in the weight class.

Perhaps that’s why, even though he was apparently giving out tickets to the UFC264 bout for free, he was awkwardly knocked back.

His apparent friendship with new Paris Saint-Germain defender, Sergio Ramos, clearly doesn’t extend to having the Spaniard beside the octagon for what could be a career defining bout.

“We actually got him [Ramos] tickets (for the fight) got him tickets yea,” McGregor was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“He messaged me today saying that he’s signing for a new club and he’s not going to be able to make it. He thought he had more time. He had the tickets.”

More Stories / Latest News Ashley Cole forced to apologise to England star after slating him before the start of Euro 2020 Video: Mason Mount makes young England fan’s day with heartwarming video message Another Arsenal star set to leave the Gunners after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta

It’s a bout that the Irishman knows he has to win, after some under par performances recently.

Another defeat would surely put paid to his career once and for all.