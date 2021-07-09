Spurs fans react positively as inconsistent defender looks set to leave this summer

Sometimes it’s a positive thing to have a player who has some unpredictability in their game, especially in the attacking areas where that can help to break a stubborn defence.

It’s not a trait you want to see in your own defender as it generally just leads to mistakes and cheap goals being conceded, and it’s something that’s been levelled at Serge Aurier over the years.

On his day he’s a ferocious wing-back who is solid in defence and great going forward, but Jose Mourinho openly talked about how he scared him with some of his decision making on the field and he can be seen as a liability.

It now looks like he could be off to AC Milan this summer as they look to strengthen the defence, and a report from This is Futbol has indicated that a lot of Tottenham fans on Twitter would be delighted with that outcome.

PSG had also been spoken about as a possible destination but they’ve just signed Achraf Hakimi to cover that position, and it means Milan are the most likely destination if he does leave this summer.