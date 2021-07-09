For the first time since 1966, the England national team are in a major tournament final and, what’s more, they deserve to be there.

A little luck in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark notwithstanding, the Three Lions have been impeccable throughout the tournament and for that, huge credit must go to manager, Gareth Southgate.

To this point, every decision that Southgate has made, including subbing a sub in Jack Grealish, has proved to be the right one.

Now he, and his squad, are just one step away from glory against an admittedly fantastic Italian outfit.

At the scene where Southgate so cruelly missed a semi-final penalty for England against Germany in Euro 96, he could exorcise all of his demons by 10pm on Sunday night.

England expects, and the manager and squad will do their best to deliver.

Should they do so, there will be a clamour for both Southgate and his captain, Harry Kane, to be knighted.

Actually love the bloke. Sir Gareth Southgate – make it happen https://t.co/xHMmPIetE3 — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) July 7, 2021

Sir Harry Kane

Nice ring to it innit — iTusiime (@Ian_Tusiime_) July 8, 2021

Sir Gareth Southgate a must. ? — Jayne and Chris (@torvillanddean) July 7, 2021