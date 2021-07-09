The England national team will need to be getting in their rest at present, given that in two days time the adrenalin will be coursing through their veins.

Against Italy on Sunday, the Three Lions have their best chance in 55 years to end their wait for a major trophy.

Gareth Southgate will need to pick his squad wisely in order to out manoeuvre a highly-skilled and technically adept Azzurri outfit.

TalkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, is in no doubt that Bukayo Saka, substituted in the semi-final against Denmark, has to start.