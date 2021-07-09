England are potentially just 90 minutes away from a glorious European Championship victory, albeit tournament favourites, Italy, stand in their way.
It certainly won’t be an easy assignment for the Three Lions, though no one will begrudge them the glory if they emerge triumphant from Wembley Stadium.
Much of the mood of the country has been down to Gareth Southgate and his demeanour.
The manager is the best of us. Ruthless if he has to be, caring and empathetic if he wants to be.
Witness the way he embraced the Denmark players after they were beaten by England on Wednesday.
Simon Kjaer and his colleagues clearly appreciated it, and it’s no wonder people are falling in love with the England team again and everything they represent.
Genuinely lovely to see. This tournament has made me such a wet blanket pic.twitter.com/ZK6MhQ5hDG
— Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) July 9, 2021