Video: Jarrod Bowen plays a key role as West Ham United fight back for a 2-2 draw vs Dundee

Premier League sides will often find that Scottish Premiership teams will give them a good game in preseason friendlies, and West Ham had to work hard for a draw against Dundee today.

Charlie Adam spent a lot of last season shooting from corners and it was a waste for Dundee, but he got the opener with a header before Paul McMullan made it 2-0 with a really well-taken goal from distance.

Jarrod Bowen was instrumental in the fightback, and it’s always funny to watch an obvious penalty where even the defender who conceded it knows there’s zero point in trying to protest the decision: