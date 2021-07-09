(Video) Lionel Messi discusses desire to win an international trophy with Argentina

One of the blemishes in the career of Lionel Messi is the inability to win an international trophy with Argentina.

This weekend, the 34-year-old will have one of his last opportunities as Argentina faces Brazil in the Copa America final. Messi understands that this chance could be his last for an international trophy.

In one of his recent conversations with the media, he expressed his desire to win, where AS relayed the comments made by Messi when speaking.

“What I want most is to win with the National Team, but this team deserves this; we spent 25 very hard days. I left everything for the National Team. I tried to do my best and fought to lift each cup. I had to play several finals. Beyond winning or lose, we fight for that goal, and once again, it is only fair that this group deserves it.”