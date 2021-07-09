You love to see it.

If it wasn’t enough for young Belle McNally to get given Mason Mount’s match worn England shirt after the semi-final victory against Denmark, the Chelsea star has gone one better.

After footage of the 10-year-old crying her eyes out after getting the shirt went viral on social media, the youngster and her father were interviewed by Sky Sports about the day.

Little did they know that there was another surprise in store for them.