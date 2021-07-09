With pre-season for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign right around the corner for West Ham United, David Moyes will be keen to get cracking with ensuring that any new signings are secured sooner rather than later.

The Hammers have a European campaign ahead of them to boot, so the team will need beefing up a little in certain areas of the squad.

To that end, Moyes is concentrating on the centre of defence in particular, with Fabian Balbuena having left the club at the end of last season.

At present, he’s left with 32-year-old Craig Dawson and 34-year-old Angelo Ogbonna as the mainstays in the centre of the back four.

Clearly, in a season which could, ultimately, see them play many more matches than they did in 2020/21, they’ll need cover in all positions at the very least.

Football Insider suggest that Nayef Aguerd remains a priority target, but in the event that it doesn’t come off, their fall back option is former Everton star, Ramiro Funes Mori.