It’s an exciting time to be a fan of West Ham United.

David Moyes guided the team to their highest-ever Premier League finish in 2020/21, and their best since 1986 in what might be termed their glory years, and the east Londoners now face a Europa League campaign to add to their domestic season.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to sign Championship duo

The depth of the squad is a little thin, so to be able to give of their best in both tournaments across the 2021/22 campaign will be difficult.

To that end, Moyes has now made an official bid for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri according to MARCA, and cited by Hammers News.

It’s the third approach in total that the Premier League outfit have made for the player, after a £27m bid was made in January, per The Athletic, and then another offer was forthcoming in April, ahead of the current transfer window, according to Il Milanista.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham looking to bring former Everton star back to the Premier League if their Plan A fails “Miss u” – Prospects of a return to Newcastle grow for star as his bromance with Saint-Maximin grows on social media ‘Coming to a close’ – Tottenham ready to seal the deal for highly-rated defender who is excited by the prospect of Premier League football

Given their persistence, En-Nesyri can be assured that he’s more than wanted by his new club.

Whether the bright lights of the English capital are more attractive to the Moroccan and his family than year round hot weather remains to be seen.