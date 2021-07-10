Arsenal and Man United both interested in signing Barcelona outcast

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

That’s according to a recent report from El Gol, who claims the French defender is likely to be moved on this summer.

Umtiti, 27, joined Barcelona in 2016 following a £22.5m switch from French side Lyon.

Since arriving at the club, Umtiti’s time has largely been spent on the sidelines following a series of unfortunate injuries.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Premier League ace backing surprise England hero to have “one huge moment” in Euro 2020 final vs Italy

Having featured in 132 matches, in all competitions for Barcelona, which is an average of just 26 appearances per season, the French defender’s time in Catalonia looks to be coming to an end.

According to El Gol, there are two clubs currently taking a keen interest in the player’s situation – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, who are expected to sign two defenders this summer and Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

It is not yet known how much Barcelona may demand for the centre-back, however, still with another two years left on his contract, the club is likely to demand at least what they paid for him, five years ago.