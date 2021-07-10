Arsenal starlet to sign new five-year contract and end hopes of a club-record transfer to Premier League rivals

In many ways the idea of Arsenal losing a player they value to Aston Villa does show how far they’ve fallen, while Villa’s interest in Emile Smith Rowe just wouldn’t go away so there had to be something to it.

The young midfielder broke into the team last season when Arsenal were facing a relegation battle and he was a major reason for the turnaround in form, so he’s precisely the kind of player that they should be building around going forward.

A report from Birmingham Live has indicated that Villa were pushing hard to get a deal done and they were prepared to make a third transfer offer which would’ve broken their transfer record, but it’s now believed that he will stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract.

The new deal will see a well-deserved pay rise and it will tie him to the Emirates for at least five years so that would kill any hopes of a transfer to Villa for a while.

It’s also confirmed that his current deal does run until 2023 so Arsenal were never under intense pressure to cash in on him this summer, but talks on the new deal are close to an agreement and it’s a positive sign for the fans that Arsenal are willing to reward a player like Smith Rowe, and it sets an example for the other young talents at the club to follow.