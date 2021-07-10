Arsenal suffer transfer blow as highly-rated goalkeeper closing in on move to Lyon

According to recent reports, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is set to miss out on Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as the Ajax shot-stopper edges closer to joining Lyon.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claims the goalkeeper, who has been previously linked with Arsenal, could actually be on his way to Ligue 1.

Onana, 25, first joined Ajax in 2015 after making the decision to quit Barcelona’s youth academy.

Since arriving in Holland, the talented keeper has gone on to feature in 204 senior matches, in all competitions, racking up 83 clean sheets, along the way.

However, Onana’s time in the Eredivisie may not always be remembered fondly after a recent doping scandal has meant the goalkeeper has been suspended for several months.

Despite this though, after winning his appeal, Onana, who is eligible to play again from November 2021 (The Athletic).

Set to return to action shortly after the new 2021-22 season starts, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from L’Equipe who say the 25-year-old is now in ‘advanced talks’ with Lyon.