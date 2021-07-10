Barcelona set to sign exciting wonderkid on loan with an option to buy him for €10m

Most of the transfer attention at Barcelona will go towards the major addition of first-team players this summer, but it does look like they’ve pulled off a potential coup for the future.

They’ve confirmed that they’ve struck an agreement with Rapid Vienna to sign their 18-year-old forward Yusuf Demir, and he’s expected to link up with the B team next season.

He’s already made his debut for the senior Austria team so he’s clearly a player with a massive future, and it’s claimed that the deal sees him join on loan for a fee of €500k, while there’s an option to buy him for €10m next summer but Barca aren’t obligated to take that up.

The young winger can play on either flank or through the middle so that versatility will see him get plenty of chances this season, and it will be interesting to see if he can do enough to justify that amount being paid next summer.